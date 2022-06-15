Win Stuff
Pedestrian injured in collision with vehicle on MS-15 in Jones Co. Friday

Craven, 52, of Soso, reportedly was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment.(WCAX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that involved a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian in Jones County last Friday.

According to MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, around 10 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on State Route 15.

Shows says a 2015 GMC Terrain traveled south on MS-15 when the vehicle collided with 52-year-old Dean Craven, of Soso, who was walking south on the highway.

Craven reportedly was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

WDAM will continue to update the story as more information from the investigation will soon become available.

