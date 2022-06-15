Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

More heat and humidity for your Thursday

Patrick Wednesday PM Forecast 6-15-2022
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be warm with clear skies this evening as temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid as highs soar into the mid 90s with Heat Indices between 104-107°. A few hit-or-miss showers can’t be ruled out.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible. Highs will be in the mid 90s with Heat Indices between 104-107°.

This weekend will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat Indices will be pushing 105° to 107°.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Fraud Alert generic
Sheriff warns Pine Belt residents to watch their mailboxes
The investigation is still ongoing.
Victim identified in Thursday morning stabbing in Forrest Co.
Sheriff’s department administrator Lance Chancellor said deputies arrived on the scene and were...
Bus driver moved students to safety after bus catches fire in Jones County
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Wednesday around midnight, troopers responded to a...
Bicyclist in critical condition after collision with vehicle on U.S. 84
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show

Latest News

Patrick Wednesday PM Forecast 6-15-2022
Patrick Wednesday PM Forecast 6-15-2022
06/15 Ryan’s “Coolest” Wednesday Morning Forecast
06/15 Ryan’s “Coolest” Wednesday Morning Forecast
06/15 Ryan’s “Coolest” Wednesday Morning Forecast
06/15 Ryan’s “Coolest” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Monday PM Weather 6/14
Patrick's Monday PM Weather 6/14