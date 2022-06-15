Mississippi Lt. Governor Hosemann speaks on modified school calendar

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann made his way to Hattiesburg on Tuesday afternoon to discuss more classroom time for students and adjusting the school calendars.

Lt. Governor Hosemann said he has been pushing for more school districts to consider this type of calendar with nine weeks on and three weeks off.

“Well in Mississippi we are doing 180 days a year and everybody pretty much knows that only is about half a year of education,” said Hosemann. “To give our children really the expertise to compete we’re talking about training young men and women to compete in a worldwide economy and the way to do this is by giving them the maximum amount of education. A lot of the schools in Mississippi are recognizing the needs for the education period.”

The Lt. Governor also said this can help mitigate the summer learning loss that students might have during the longer summer breaks.

“We have been talking about that from Corinth all the way to Gulfport and everywhere in between from Meridian to Vicksburg and Jackson everywhere else,” said Hosemann. “I think we need to economically advantage those school districts that make those decision so that there is not an economic barrier to make that decision.”

According to Hosemann, the state should anticipate legislation this year to encourage a modified school calendar and help the school districts financially.

“In Lamar county and the others that are here, we’ve had a long relation with them and they are looking at the same modified calendar to do this on a state-wide basis,” Hosemann said. “Like a lot of places, the good schools are looking at this first and we want the ones that have the monetary means to do this like Lamar county does, it’s going to be very successful.”

Lt. Governor Hosemann also met with the Lamar County Superintendent Steven Hampton to discuss further details about this calendar.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.