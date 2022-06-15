Win Stuff
Laurel residents vote yes to 3% tourism tax on Tuesday

By Caroline Wood
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Unofficial results indicate that the Tourism Promotion Tax in Laurel has been voted in.

As of Tuesday night, a majority of already counted votes were in favor of the tax, which plans to add a 3% tax on hotels, Airbnbs and bed and breakfasts. The unofficial count on Tuesday night was at 508 yea’s and 187 nay’s.

“They overwhelmingly passed the (tax by) 73%, which means that they were ready for the 3% (tax) to go (towards) hotels and bed and breakfasts in the City of Laurel,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee. “So, now we can start working on tourism in the city.”

It’s important to note this new tax will not affect Laurel residents since it’ll be paid for by city visitors.

While it won’t come out of locals’ pockets, the tax will help the City of Laurel expand its already thriving tourism sector.

“It means that we will be able to fund the operation of the welcome center...,” said Magee. “It will also give us an opportunity to advertise not just around the state but around the country... bringing people to Laurel because people are already coming, we want them to continue to come, and this will give us a great leg-up on bringing people to Laurel.”

Magee said the next step is to set up a committee to help direct where and how the money will be spent.

This story will be updated when more information has been provided.

