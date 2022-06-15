Win Stuff
Laurel issues proclamation to honor U.S. Army’s 247th birthday

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee issued a city proclamation on June 14 to honor the U.S. Army's birthday and local residents who have served.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel celebrated the U.S. Army’s 247th birthday by issuing a proclamation in honor of those who have served.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee read the proclamation at a small gathering on Tuesday, June 14.

“Whereas it is proper to recognize the U.S. Army annually on its brithday, thank those who have served and who are presently serving our nation,” read Magee.

The mayor also paid tribute to Laurel residents who have served in the past and those who are currently serving.

Representatives of the U.S. Army were present to hear the proclamation and expressed gratitude for the support.

June 14th was also Flag Day. The American flag is 245 years old, and it has gone through 26 changes since 1777.

