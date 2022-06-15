Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Jones Co. VFDs respond to 2 structure fire calls Tuesday

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two calls for structure fires had the Jones County volunteer fire departments busy serving the community Tuesday.

According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, the first call was on Earl Brashier Road near Highway 590 at about 3:30 p.m.  Southwest, Boggy and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the incident and found a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames. 

Firefighters began a defensive attack and were able to extinguish the fire.  No injuries were reported.

A single-wide mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.
A single-wide mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.(Photos courtesy of South Jones VFD firefighter Davy Keith.)

Shortly after 7 p.m., Bumgardner said Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded to a report of a structure fire at an apartment on 395 Hoy Road.  A resident said that no one was at the apartment at the time of the blaze. 

The first fire units found a small fire in the kitchen near the stove, which was spreading to the ceiling and cabinets.

Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the fire quickly with an offensive fire attack.  No injuries were reported.

Firefighters found a small fire in the kitchen near the stove, which was spreading to the...
Firefighters found a small fire in the kitchen near the stove, which was spreading to the ceiling and cabinets.(Jones County Fire Council)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner and through the preliminary autopsy, no signs of...
Woman’s body found on MS-42 in Hattiesburg identified
Fraud Alert generic
Sheriff warns Pine Belt residents to watch their mailboxes
The investigation remains ongoing.
Hattiesburg man shot in altercation on Main Street
Crockrum was sentenced to the maximum penalty on both charges, 40 years in prison day-for-day...
Man sentenced for second-degree murder, kidnapping in Lamar Co.
Sheriff’s department administrator Lance Chancellor said deputies arrived on the scene and were...
Bus driver moved students to safety after bus catches fire in Jones County

Latest News

Work set to begin on drainage project in Petal
Drainage project set to begin
Hattiesburg mayor signs proclamation honoring U.S. Army’s 247th birthday
U.S. Army celebrates 247th birthday
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee issued a city proclamation on June 14 to honor the U.S. Army's...
Laurel issues proclamation to honor U.S. Army’s 247th birthday
Forrest county NAACP branch members
Forrest County NAACP hosting food drive