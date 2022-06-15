Jones Co. VFDs respond to 2 structure fire calls Tuesday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two calls for structure fires had the Jones County volunteer fire departments busy serving the community Tuesday.

According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, the first call was on Earl Brashier Road near Highway 590 at about 3:30 p.m. Southwest, Boggy and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the incident and found a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters began a defensive attack and were able to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

A single-wide mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. (Photos courtesy of South Jones VFD firefighter Davy Keith.)

Shortly after 7 p.m., Bumgardner said Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded to a report of a structure fire at an apartment on 395 Hoy Road. A resident said that no one was at the apartment at the time of the blaze.

The first fire units found a small fire in the kitchen near the stove, which was spreading to the ceiling and cabinets.

Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the fire quickly with an offensive fire attack. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters found a small fire in the kitchen near the stove, which was spreading to the ceiling and cabinets. (Jones County Fire Council)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.