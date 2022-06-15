Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival set for Saturday

The festival will take place on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Town Square Park.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are looking for something to do this Saturday, the Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival will be taking place at Town Square Park.

After a two-year break due to COVID-19, Marlo Dorsey, executive director of VisitHattiesburg, says the festival will have over 100 beers to sample.

“This gives us a way to really showcase a lot of different beers and breweries, show the relationships we have throughout the southeast, and of course, we’re home to Southern Prohibition Brewery who we love and support,” said Dorsey. “People come from different states just to enjoy the samplings of craft beer that we have here.”

While sampling craft beer, participants can also enjoy games such as cornhole and frisbee and have the opportunity to listen to live music.

“We are really excited that we have more beers than ever this year, and we’ve got more breweries that are represented,” said Andrea Saffle, executive director of Downtown Hattiesburg. “We have 19 different states that are represented by breweries. So that’s really exciting to say that after a two-year hiatus. This event is still continuing to grow.”

Hunter White, the event coordinator, says putting on this beer festival would have not been possible without the 80 volunteers.

“This will bring the community together and celebrate some of our heritage craft beer is a great way to bring people together clearly,” said White. “You know, we have had some explosions in the southeast of craft breweries, and it’s important to support those small independent breweries, and we are excited to show people what we got.”

The craft beer festival will be from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are for sale for those 21 and older and can be purchased at Hattiesburgcraftbeerfest.com.

🍻 There will be more beer than EVER at this year's Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival! 🍻 See you downtown THIS Saturday, June 18! 🎟: https://bit.ly/3lDUUtz

Posted by Downtown Hattiesburg on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

