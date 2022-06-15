Win Stuff
Hub City to add more sidewalk on West 4th

The West Fourth Street expansion will create an 8-foot-wide sidewalk/path between West 38th and...
The West Fourth Street expansion will create an 8-foot-wide sidewalk/path between West 38th and West 34th avenues.(City of Hattiesburg)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From City of Hattiesburg Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced plans to finish off the sidewalk network/multi-use pathway near the University of Southern Mississippi’s northwest corner.

The $500,000 allocation of federal dollars will bend the North 38th Avenue pathway back east and down the southern edge of West Fourth Street to North 34th Avenue.

The 8-foot-wide multi-use path is a part of the Hattiesburg-Petal-Forrest-Lamar MPO Bicycle Pedestrian Master Plan,

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker was joined by Congressman Steven Palazzo, Hattiesburg Council President Jeff George and USM representatives in announcing the project Wednesday afternoon.

“This federal funding will advance infrastructure that supports pedestrian and bicycle access near the USM campus,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “It would not be possible without the leadership, advocacy and seniority of Congressman Palazzo and his staff, and we are grateful for his support.”

On any given day, students, faculty and staff travel along 4th Street between campus buildings on both the northern and southern sides of West 4th Street. This project would provide a safer connection for travel for this entire area.

“Obtaining congressionally directed spending requires a community-wide effort, and this funding was secured with the dedication and hard work of Mayor Barker and his office,” Palazzo said. “The West 4th Street Sidewalk project is a key addition to the ever-growing Hub City and the Southern Miss campus.

“The safety of students and the citizens of Hattiesburg is of the utmost importance, and I’m excited to see everyone benefit from this new multi-use pathway.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

