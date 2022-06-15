Georgia-Pacific’s Leaf River Cellulose Mill earns second consecutive EPA energy efficiency certification

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - For the second consecutive year, Georgia-Pacific’s Leaf River Cellulose Mill in New Augusta has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR certification.

This certification signifies that the industrial plant performs in the top 25% of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meets strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA.

To celebrate this accomplishment, LRC handed out burgers from Mugshots to all employees, who also each received a tumbler with the LRC and ENERGY STAR logos.

Last year, LRC was the first pulp mill nationally to earn the ENERGY STAR certification.

“The Leaf River Cellulose team understands the importance of performing work that creates the most value for our customers while at the same time being as energy efficient as possible,” said Joel Engle, Leaf River’s general manager. “There is a lot of pride in receiving this award for the second consecutive year. This demonstrates our team’s commitment to environmental stewardship and our journey to be the customer of choice.”

The mill improved its energy performance by managing energy strategically across the entire organization and by making cost-saving improvements to the plant.

“As these companies demonstrate, improving energy efficiency serves to confront climate change while strengthening our economy,” said Michael S. Regan, EPA administrator. “Manufacturing plants that reduce energy consumption as part of the transition to a zero-emissions future save money and create the resiliency needed for the long-term health of their operations, our economy and our planet.”

LRC produces pulp products sold in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa/Middle East. The facility employs nearly 300, with an annual payroll of approximately $30 million and benefits of approximately $85 million.

