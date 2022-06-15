Forrest County reports possible mailbox thieves

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s office is warning neighborhoods in the county to be on the look out for mailbox thieves.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said there have been reports of individuals who are opening mailboxes and taking out mail that appears to contain a check.

“These individuals are cruising through neighborhoods and when they see a flag up on a mailbox, they are going to stop and look through that,” said Sims. “If they see it’s a bill being paid, that means there is a check in that envelope and there is a method that the criminals are using to wash out certain information and insert their name in place of that and are going to a bank or a cash checking place and getting that done.”

According to Sims, the elderly seem to be a bigger target for this type of activity.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind the community that monitoring your mailbox or handing your mail personally to your carriers is the safest way to ensure mail gets delivered.

