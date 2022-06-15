Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

BIG CATCH: Family reels in monster marlin off Hawaii

The fish was measured to be 12 feet long and 870 pounds.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A Georgia family vacationing in Hawaii made a big catch this week.

Thomas Yonce and his family reeled in a gigantic blue marlin off Kona last Tuesday.

The fish was measured to be 12 feet long, weighing at 870 pounds.

Yonce’s wife Courtney told HawaiiNewsNow that this was their first time visiting Hawaii.

They wanted to give credit to Captain Matt Bowman from Sweet Sadie Charters for helping them land their catch.

Courtney also said the fish was supposed to be released back into the water after being caught but it came up dead.

The family gave the marlin to local families instead.

Copyright 2022 KGMB/KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is still ongoing.
Victim identified in Thursday morning stabbing in Forrest Co.
Fraud Alert generic
Sheriff warns Pine Belt residents to watch their mailboxes
Sheriff’s department administrator Lance Chancellor said deputies arrived on the scene and were...
Bus driver moved students to safety after bus catches fire in Jones County
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show
According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner and through the preliminary autopsy, no signs of...
Woman’s body found on MS-42 in Hattiesburg identified

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
The White House says it is looking into reports that two Americans fighting in Ukraine are...
2 US veterans from Alabama reported missing in Ukraine
2 US men from Alabama missing in Ukraine
2 US men from Alabama missing in Ukraine
Several special education students were excluded from their graduation ceremony with delayed...
‘We forgot’: Several special education students left off graduation program
Toni Camia, 44, has been charged with murder for the death of her grandchild, 5-month-old Angel...
Grandmother charged with murder in drowning death of 5-month-old baby, police say