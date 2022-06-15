Win Stuff
Bicyclist in critical condition after collision with vehicle on U.S. 84

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Wednesday around midnight, troopers responded to a...
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Wednesday around midnight, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 84.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is in critical condition after being involved in a collision with a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Jones County overnight.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Wednesday around midnight, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 84.

MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer Taylor Shows says a 1992 Buick Roadmaster was going east on U.S. 84 when the vehicle collided with a bicyclist going west in the eastbound lane.

The highway patrol has not released the name of the bicyclist at this time as he is currently in ICU at Forrest General Hospital.

WDAM will continue to update the story as soon as more information becomes available.

