Agency recognizes restoration of Smith Drug

From Hattiesburg Convention Commission Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One of the latter additions to Hattiesburg’s Sixth Street Museum District was recognized for its renovation and resurrection.

The Mississippi Heritage Trust awarded Smith Drug Co. with a Heritage Award of Merit for Restoration.

“It is always nice to be recognized for the hard work and dedication to detail we put into the restoration of Smith Drug,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

This year’s awards honored the work and commitment of many individuals, civic organizations, educational institutions and local, county and state governments to preserve the places that tell the story of Mississippi.

“The preservation of Smith Drug Co. was truly a labor of love and we’re honored to be recognized in this way,” said Latoya Norman, director of museums for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “We hope this recognition will entice visitors from across to state to visit this unique attraction.”

Established in 1925 by E. Hammond Smith, Smith Drug Co. was a centerpiece of the African American commercial district located on and around Mobile Street.

In addition to selling much-needed goods, the store became a focal point for civil rights activities in the 1960s.

Vacant since 1996, Smith Drug Co. was acquired by the City of Hattiesburg in 2020 and meticulously renovated by the Hattiesburg Convention Commission to become a part of the Sixth Street Museum District.

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission oversees and manages the following attractions and projects:

African American Military History Museum

Hattiesburg Pocket Museum

Hattiesburg Zoo

Historic Eureka School

Lake Terrace Convention Center Lawn at Lake Terrace

Historic Saenger Theater

Oseola McCarty House

Smith Drug Co.

