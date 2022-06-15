Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Active shooter training session held at state supervisors’ convention

Active Shooter Training
Active Shooter Training(WLOX)
By Josh Jackson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Valuable lessons were taught in a room filled with county supervisors from across the state. They were doing their part to be better prepared to handle an active shooter situation.

“That’s why I’m here, to get the knowledge to know what to do and bring it back to my community,” said Jackson County Supervisor Ennit Morris.

Leaders took proactive steps on the heels of several mass shootings across the U.S., like the one in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

“Uvalde is an example of a situation that’s high-risk, but low mobility,” said presenter Vaughn Baker. “We have elementary kids. So teaching them to fight back is not going to be realistic. So those are locations we have to make sure are very secure to prevent access to the attacker.”

Strategos International President Vaughn Baker gave the presentation and also focused on personal protection, church security, and school violence prevention training.

“One of the most important things is that we accept the crisis,” Baker added. “Once we accept the crisis, we now know how to respond to it. What happens is people experience normalcy bias where they don’t accept it, and they think it’s something else and they try to make up a reason for what those noises are they’re hearing, balloons popping, firecrackers, and things of that nature.”

Supervisor Morris said more training sessions like this one are needed, ultimately helping save lives.

“Everyone thinks, it won’t happen to me,” Morris said. “You think it will never happen to you, but you never know.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fraud Alert generic
Sheriff warns Pine Belt residents to watch their mailboxes
The investigation is still ongoing.
Victim identified in Thursday morning stabbing in Forrest Co.
Sheriff’s department administrator Lance Chancellor said deputies arrived on the scene and were...
Bus driver moved students to safety after bus catches fire in Jones County
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Wednesday around midnight, troopers responded to a...
Bicyclist in critical condition after collision with vehicle on U.S. 84
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show

Latest News

39th annual Juneteenth celebration kicks off Saturday in Hattiesburg
39th annual Juneteenth celebration
Marion Co. WWII veteran awarded French Legion of Honor
Marion Co. WWII veteran awarded French Legion of Honor
Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival set for Saturday
Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival
Critically injured man airlifted after garage fire in Jones Co.
Fire leaves man with severe injuries
Some Mississippi lawmakers say they do not think the state will suspend its gas tax.
Mississippi lawmakers weigh in on possibility of suspending state gas tax