2 Lady Bobcats named academic All-America

AUSTIN, Texas, (WDAM) - Two Jones College women athletes were accorded All-America status for their accomplishments in the classroom and on the field.

Soccer standout Bekah Baugh of Hattiesburg and softball star Lauren Lindsey of Mobile, Ala., were selected to the 2021-22 College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America College Division Women’s At-Large Team.

The duo become the fourth and fifth selections in program history to be named CoSIDA Academic All-America, joining softball players Kat Wallace (2020-21) and Lauren Stringer (2019-20) and men’s tennis player James McWilliams (2019-20).

Baugh, a biomedical engineer major, earned a 4.0 grade-point average this past year.

She was a member of the United Soccer Coaches Junior College Division II Women’s Scholar All-America team.

Baugh also is a two-time All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference selection and had 16 goals and 12 assists in 31 career starts.

Baugh, who played at Oak Grove High School, helped Jones to back-to-back appearances in the NJCAA Division II Tournament. The Bobcats were 28-5-1 during those two seasons.

Lindsey, the 2021 MACCC “Player of the Year,” sported a 4.0 GPA in health science this academic year.

She has earned NJCAA Division II and National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American honors in both of her years at Jones.

Lindsey, who played at Baker High School, in Mobile, Alabama, batted .423 with 17 home runs, 63 runs batted in, 66 base hits, 17 doubles and an .855 slugging percentage in 2022.

She helped the Lady Bobcats to a 44-12 record and the MACCC regular-season title this season.

As a freshman, Lindsey batted .447 with 20 home runs, 19 doubles and 73 RBIs and helped Jones to a runner-up finish in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series.

The Lady Bobcats went 91-21 in Lindsey’s two seasons at Jones.

CoSIDA’s college division includes two-year institutions, Canadian institutions and any United States four-year institutions that are not affiliated with the NCAA or NAIA.

The average GPA of the CoSIDA Academic All-America® College Division men’s at-large team is 3.78, while the average GPA of the CoSIDA Academic All-America® College Division women’s at-large team is 3.94.

