Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

06/15 Ryan’s “Coolest” Wednesday Morning Forecast

It’s not click-bait, today will be the coolest we’ll see for over the next week!
06/15 Ryan’s “Coolest” Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Not much changing with today’s weather as we head towards another hot and miserably humid afternoon. Interestingly enough though, with a high of 95 today and tomorrow will be among the coolest days we’ll see for the next week and more. That of course is not factoring in the humidity, so get ready for more heat indices beyond 100. They won’t quite get to Heat Advisory levels though, so just like yesterday we do not have an official warning or advisory. That doesn’t mean it’s going to be “cool” or even “not dangerous,” it just means we’re going to stay just below that 105 degree threshold and care should still be taken outside. Remember to hydrate as much as possible, seek shade often, dress loosely and light, and take it easy outdoors as much as possible...meteorologist’s orders!

That same advice will take us through the relatively “cooler” next few days thanks to the return of afternoon/evening showers, and become even more relevant as we head into next week. That’s due to another strengthening upper-level ridge, which will combine with more sunny, humid weather to bring us our first true 100 degree day of the year by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Sheriff’s department administrator Lance Chancellor said deputies arrived on the scene and were...
Bus driver moved students to safety after bus catches fire in Jones County
The investigation is still ongoing.
Victim identified in Thursday morning stabbing in Forrest Co.
Fraud Alert generic
Sheriff warns Pine Belt residents to watch their mailboxes
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 27-year-old Tevin Cubit and 26-year-old Jerrica...
2 people reported missing from Hattiesburg found safe
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show

Latest News

06/15 Ryan’s “Coolest” Wednesday Morning Forecast
06/15 Ryan’s “Coolest” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Monday PM Weather 6/14
Patrick's Monday PM Weather 6/14
Patrick's Monday PM Weather 6/14
Another hot and humid day, but we could see a few showers tomorrow afternoon
06/14 Ryan's "Feeling Tropical" Tuesday Morning Forecast
06/14 Ryan’s “Feeling Tropical” Tuesday Morning Forecast