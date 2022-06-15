06/15 Ryan’s “Coolest” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Not much changing with today’s weather as we head towards another hot and miserably humid afternoon. Interestingly enough though, with a high of 95 today and tomorrow will be among the coolest days we’ll see for the next week and more. That of course is not factoring in the humidity, so get ready for more heat indices beyond 100. They won’t quite get to Heat Advisory levels though, so just like yesterday we do not have an official warning or advisory. That doesn’t mean it’s going to be “cool” or even “not dangerous,” it just means we’re going to stay just below that 105 degree threshold and care should still be taken outside. Remember to hydrate as much as possible, seek shade often, dress loosely and light, and take it easy outdoors as much as possible...meteorologist’s orders!

That same advice will take us through the relatively “cooler” next few days thanks to the return of afternoon/evening showers, and become even more relevant as we head into next week. That’s due to another strengthening upper-level ridge, which will combine with more sunny, humid weather to bring us our first true 100 degree day of the year by the middle of next week.

