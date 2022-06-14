Win Stuff
Work set to begin on drainage project in Petal

The undersized culverts in the area create a bottleneck restricting the amount of water that’s...
The undersized culverts in the area create a bottleneck restricting the amount of water that's able to follow through them.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Work is set to begin on a drainage project near Chappell Hill Drive and Garden Lane in Petal.

The undersized culverts in the area create a bottleneck restricting the amount of water that’s able to follow through them.

The $45,000 project will include bigger culverts, which will allow a larger volume of water to flow through on its way to nearby Greens Creek.

Ward 2 Alderman Steve Stringer said he’s been working on this for quite some time.

“The neighbors came to me, and we had to figure something out,” Stringer said, “We got our engineers working on it and this is their solution.”

“It’s not really a very expensive solution. I’d also like to commend the mayor and the board for backing me on this and finding the money for it.”

Work is expected to begin in a few months and will be followed by another project to repave Garden Lane.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

