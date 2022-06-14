Victim identified in Thursday morning stabbing in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department and Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man who was killed on Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 49 has been identified as 53-year-old Gregory Lofton.

According to Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims, the preliminary findings is that it was a domestic situation.

Sims said the death was a result of a stab wound to the lower leg that severed an artery, which caused the victim to lose a significant amount of blood.

When officers arrived at the scene, Lofton was already dead.

According to FCSO, deputies responded to the scene on a disturbance call. The initial 911 report was that two male subjects at a residence were in a physical altercation that included a knife.

Sims said they are waiting for autopsy results, but they have been in communication with the district attorney’s office.

The investigation is still ongoing.

