Sheriff warns Pine Belt residents to watch their mailboxes

Fraud Alert generic
Fraud Alert generic(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt residents have reported individuals searching for checks in mailboxes.

On Monday, June 13, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert on their Facebook page about the possible targeting of Pine Belt area homes for mail theft.

“We are receiving reports of individuals cruising through neighborhoods looking for mailbox flags that are up that indicate to your postal carrier that you have mail that needs to be picked up,” reads the post. “The elderly seem to be a particularly attractive target for this type of activity.”

Targeted checks are often written for utility bills and credit card payments.

To reuse the checks, thieves will “wash” the checks to erase the original information and insert new information in the “Pay to the Order Of” and check amount sections before cashing them.

“You think you’ve paid your utility bill and the utility company never receives your payment, and you have a check cashed for an amount you were unaware of,” reads the post. “It turns out to be a big mess.”

The sheriff’s office recommends residents monitor their mailboxes if possible, or getting a neighbor to monitor it for them. They also said residents could personally hand the mail to the postal worker if they know the approximate time the carrier arrives in the neighborhood. A safer option is to directly drop-off the envelopes at their local post office.

Tampering with the mail is a federal offense and should be reported to the local postmaster.

“If you are a Forrest County resident, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office will also take a report, and if we can gather enough evidence to present for prosecution of a state law, we will,” reads the post.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

