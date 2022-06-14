Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Police ask for help locating runaway teenager from Petal

Ashlyn Londeree, 15, is a white female with red hair and blue eyes, weighing around 140 pounds...
Ashlyn Londeree, 15, is a white female with red hair and blue eyes, weighing around 140 pounds and stands at 5-foot-2-inches tall.(Petal Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Petal are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager from the area.

According to the Petal Police Department, 15-year-old Ashlyn Londeree is a white female with red hair and blue eyes, weighing around 140 pounds and stands at 5-foot-2-inches tall.

PPD says Londeree was last seen at her home on Thursday, June 9 around 11 p.m.

If anyone has information on Londeree’s whereabouts, contact the Petal Police Department at (601) 544-5331.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner and through the preliminary autopsy, no signs of...
Woman’s body found on MS-42 in Hattiesburg identified
Fraud Alert generic
Sheriff warns Pine Belt residents to watch their mailboxes
The investigation remains ongoing.
Hattiesburg man shot in altercation on Main Street
Crockrum was sentenced to the maximum penalty on both charges, 40 years in prison day-for-day...
Man sentenced for second-degree murder, kidnapping in Lamar Co.
Elester “Feller” Womack was last seen on or about June 3, 2022.
Missing person in Covington County

Latest News

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 27-year-old Tevin Cubit and 26-year-old Jerrica...
2 people reported missing from Hattiesburg found safe
The search is over for Nicholas “Josh” Shiyou. Officials with the Hancock County Sheriff’s...
UPDATE: Investigators say wanted Hancock County man now in custody
Sheriff’s department administrator Lance Chancellor said deputies arrived on the scene and were...
Bus driver moved students to safety after bus catches fire in Jones County
Sheriff’s department administrator Lance Chancellor said deputies arrived on the scene and were...
PHOTOS: Bus driver moved students to safety after bus catches fire in Jones County