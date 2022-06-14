Police ask for help locating runaway teenager from Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Petal are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager from the area.

According to the Petal Police Department, 15-year-old Ashlyn Londeree is a white female with red hair and blue eyes, weighing around 140 pounds and stands at 5-foot-2-inches tall.

PPD says Londeree was last seen at her home on Thursday, June 9 around 11 p.m.

If anyone has information on Londeree’s whereabouts, contact the Petal Police Department at (601) 544-5331.

