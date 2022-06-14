Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Naked woman accused of stealing police car, running over officer

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after officials say a naked woman attacked him, stole his SUV and ran him over. (WBBM via CNN)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after officials say a naked woman attacked him, stole his SUV and ran him over.

Police responded to reports of a nude woman lying in the street around 9:45 a.m. Monday in Chicago. Officials say as officers tried to help her, she charged at them and began to attack.

Officials say the woman then jumped in the officers’ SUV and drove over one of them while trying to escape. The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head and leg.

The woman crashed into another car about three miles away and was arrested.

The investigation into what set this series of events in motion is ongoing.

No charges have yet been filed against the woman.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner and through the preliminary autopsy, no signs of...
Woman’s body found on MS-42 in Hattiesburg identified
Fraud Alert generic
Sheriff warns Pine Belt residents to watch their mailboxes
The investigation remains ongoing.
Hattiesburg man shot in altercation on Main Street
Crockrum was sentenced to the maximum penalty on both charges, 40 years in prison day-for-day...
Man sentenced for second-degree murder, kidnapping in Lamar Co.
Elester “Feller” Womack was last seen on or about June 3, 2022.
Missing person in Covington County

Latest News

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after officials say a naked woman attacked him, stole...
Chicago Police superintendent speaks after naked woman steals police car
Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy...
US facing economic triple threat of bear market, rate hike, recession
Baby Ashton, 5 months, has an illness called biliary atresia that blocks bile ducts in the...
5-month-old with rare illness needs liver transplant
Biliary atresia is an illness that blocks bile ducts in the liver. It only happens to about one...
Mom warns others after infant son diagnosed with rare illness