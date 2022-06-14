Win Stuff
Man facing felony drug charges following Sunday traffic stop in Perry Co.

During the traffic stop, it was reported that more than three grams of what was believed to be crystal meth were seized.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been charged with felony drug charges in Perry County after being arrested during a traffic stop.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a traffic stop Sunday night on U.S. Highway 98 and Main Street in New Augusta.

During the traffic stop, it was reported that more than three grams of what was believed to be crystal meth were seized.

28-year-old Russell Royals was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

