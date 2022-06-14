Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Hattiesburg mayor signs proclamation honoring U.S. Army’s 247th birthday

A special ceremony was held at city hall where Mayor Toby Barker signed a proclamation in honor and celebration of the event.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, the U.S. Army marked its 247th birthday. It was formed on June 14, 1775, to defend the 13 colonies during the American Revolutionary War.

The U.S. Army is one of the eight U.S. uniformed services and is designated in the U.S. constitution. It’s the oldest and most senior of all branches of the U.S. military and is also the largest.

In Hattiesburg, a special ceremony was held at city hall where Mayor Toby Barker signed a proclamation in honor and celebration of the event.

Staff Sgt. Steven Ray was among the many soldiers and veterans attending the ceremony. He said he’s proud to have community members and leaders who recognize their service.

“It’s just an honor to serve,” Ray said, “Ten years ago when I enlisted, it was all about serving my country. I didn’t do it for the pay or anything like that.”

“Everything that we built as a nation, our freedoms and liberties that we celebrate every day, are all attributed to those who came before us and served.”

“My father was a service member, so it’s all about tradition and pride in serving your country.”

The Army’s official Twitter account shared a “happy birthday” message Tuesday from the Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth and Chief of Staff General James C. McConville.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner and through the preliminary autopsy, no signs of...
Woman’s body found on MS-42 in Hattiesburg identified
Fraud Alert generic
Sheriff warns Pine Belt residents to watch their mailboxes
The investigation remains ongoing.
Hattiesburg man shot in altercation on Main Street
Crockrum was sentenced to the maximum penalty on both charges, 40 years in prison day-for-day...
Man sentenced for second-degree murder, kidnapping in Lamar Co.
Elester “Feller” Womack was last seen on or about June 3, 2022.
Missing person in Covington County

Latest News

Hattiesburg mayor signs proclamation honoring U.S. Army’s 247th birthday
U.S. Army celebrates 247th birthday
blood drive held on campus
WCU organization hosts a blood drive on World Blood Donor Day
FCSO four escaped juveniles back in custody
Four juvenile escapees from back in Forrest County custody
Nursing students bring awareness to national blood shortage
WCU organization hosts a blood drive on World Blood Donor Day