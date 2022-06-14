Hattiesburg mayor signs proclamation honoring U.S. Army’s 247th birthday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, the U.S. Army marked its 247th birthday. It was formed on June 14, 1775, to defend the 13 colonies during the American Revolutionary War.

The U.S. Army is one of the eight U.S. uniformed services and is designated in the U.S. constitution. It’s the oldest and most senior of all branches of the U.S. military and is also the largest.

In Hattiesburg, a special ceremony was held at city hall where Mayor Toby Barker signed a proclamation in honor and celebration of the event.

Staff Sgt. Steven Ray was among the many soldiers and veterans attending the ceremony. He said he’s proud to have community members and leaders who recognize their service.

“It’s just an honor to serve,” Ray said, “Ten years ago when I enlisted, it was all about serving my country. I didn’t do it for the pay or anything like that.”

“Everything that we built as a nation, our freedoms and liberties that we celebrate every day, are all attributed to those who came before us and served.”

“My father was a service member, so it’s all about tradition and pride in serving your country.”

The Army’s official Twitter account shared a “happy birthday” message Tuesday from the Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth and Chief of Staff General James C. McConville.

