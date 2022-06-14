Win Stuff
Gas station manager fired for 69-cents-a-gallon gas price error

Over the weekend, he accidentally put a decimal in the wrong spot and began selling the $6.99 gas for just 69 cents. (KOVR, GOFUNDME, CNN, Sac_G_D/ Instagram)
By Steve Large
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANCHO CORDONA, Calif. (KOVR) - An error at the pumps in California that left customers calling friends and family to fill up fast left one gas station manager without a job.

“Well, it was a mistake that I did,” John Szczecina said.

Szczecina is the gas station manager at the Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova, California. Over the weekend, he accidentally put a decimal in the wrong spot and began selling the $6.99 gas for just 69 cents.

“And I put all three prices on except the diesel. But the last one kind of didn’t go, you know, right,” he said.

After he gave hundreds of drivers an opportunity to save on premium-grade gasoline, people started posting the low price on social media and calling friends and family.

And the lines formed fast to take advantage of the accidental bargain.

“And I thought, ‘This is a nightmare,’” he said.

But Szczecina doesn’t fault the customers for spreading the news, saying he would’ve done the same thing.

He was fired on Monday for the mistake. Now his family has started to GoFundMe for him with the goal of raising $16,000 the gas station lost in revenue and paying it back.

They’re worried besides being fired, he could be sued.

However, business attorney Craig Zimmerman said employees are protected from liability in cases like this, where they make mistakes performing normal job duties.

“The only way he would be responsible, absent a written agreement, is if he was acting outside the scope of his employment,” he said. “For instance, if his boss said, ‘Whatever you do, don’t ever set the price on that gas pump.’ And then he did.”

In the meantime, Szczecina has taken responsibility for his mistake.

“So I just took responsibility for it,” he said. “And I said, ‘Yeah, it’s my fault.’”

The last time gas prices on average were 69 cents a gallon was in 1978.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

