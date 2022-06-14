Win Stuff
Four juvenile escapees from back in Forrest County custody

In the early morning hours of June 11, four male juveniles escaped from the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Center.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
In the early morning hours of June 11, four male juveniles escaped from the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Center.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said that shortly after the escape the Petal Police Department came in contact with one of the juveniles, who had stolen a vehicle from a residence in Hattiesburg. Two of the other juveniles were also found in a different stolen vehicle by Forrest County deputies at approximately 4:30 a.m. The last escapee was taken back to the detention center by his mother a few hours later.

“On the other charges that these juvenile committed with the escape and stolen vehicles, we can continue to work that and there may be other charges through youth court for them,” said Sims. “We also have an administrative investigation going on to determine what went wrong. Our preliminary results in that investigation is we had two employees who didn’t perform their expected job duties that resulted in one juvenile gaining access to a restricted area and releasing the other juveniles.”

Sheriff Sims said that once the investigation is completed, the sheriff’s office will take the appropriate disciplinary actions and determine what the breakdowns were to ensure this incident does not happen in the future.

