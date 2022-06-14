Forrest County Sheriff reports stolen utility trailer and side-by-side

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported that a side-by-side and utility trailer were stolen from the Briarwood Subdivision early Sunday morning.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s office, the theft occurred at two separate residences on June 12 around 3:30am to 4:40am. Video footage from door security devices indicate that a pickup truck driven by unknown individual(s) was involved in both incidents.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the case should contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 and request to speak with an investigator. They can also contact the Forrest and Lamar County Metro Crime Stopper at 601-582-STOP or by email at crimestopperlady@comcast.net.

Anonymous tips should be submitted to p3tips.com.

A side-by-side and utility trailer were stolen from two residences in Briarwood Subdivision early Sunday morning. Pictured here is the stolen side-by-side. (Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.