Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Forrest County Sheriff reports stolen utility trailer and side-by-side

A crime scene
A crime scene(WLBT)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office reported that a side-by-side and utility trailer were stolen from the Briarwood Subdivision early Sunday morning.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s office, the theft occurred at two separate residences on June 12 around 3:30am to 4:40am. Video footage from door security devices indicate that a pickup truck driven by unknown individual(s) was involved in both incidents.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the case should contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 and request to speak with an investigator. They can also contact the Forrest and Lamar County Metro Crime Stopper at 601-582-STOP or by email at crimestopperlady@comcast.net.

Anonymous tips should be submitted to p3tips.com.

A side-by-side and utility trailer were stolen from two residences in Briarwood Subdivision...
A side-by-side and utility trailer were stolen from two residences in Briarwood Subdivision early Sunday morning. Pictured here is the stolen side-by-side.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner and through the preliminary autopsy, no signs of...
Woman’s body found on MS-42 in Hattiesburg identified
Mississippi Made gets its day in the sun.
“Mississippi Made” draws statewide attention
Deputies with the Forrest County Sheriff's Office, as well Petal Police Department and...
All 4 juvenile escapees back in custody
The investigation remains ongoing.
Hattiesburg man shot in altercation on Main Street
Elester “Feller” Womack was last seen on or about June 3, 2022.
Missing person in Covington County

Latest News

Fraud Alert generic
Sheriff warns Pine Belt residents to watch their mailboxes
The Hattiesburg Public School District is hosting a Community Day in partnership with local law...
Hattiesburg public schools community day
Potential buyers should be sure to take their time when inspecting a new car.
Tips before buying a new car
The City of Laurel is holding an election on Tuesday, June 14 to vote on a new "tourism tax"...
Laurel residents getting ready for tax vote