Forrest County NAACP hosting food drive

Organization wants to people the community
The Forrest County branch of the NAACP is hosting a food drive for the month of June.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -

Every Monday in June, the NAACP will place a bucket outside of the James CME Church in Hattiesburg to collect donation drop-offs of non-perishable foods. Drop-off times are from 11am to 1pm and from 5pm to 6pm.

Donations may also be dropped off at the Lincoln Road Family Dollar or Corner Market anytime during business hours.

NAACP Health Promotions Committee Chairperson Mary Hossley said their goal is to help the community.

“We want to feed our community; we want to give back to the community,” said Hossley. “Especially now with inflation and the gas prices being so high, we felt that it was important to at least kind of relieve some of the pressure on our families in our community.”

For more information, visit the Forrest County NAACP website here.

