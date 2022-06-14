Family still searching for answers in Shervondria Mack’s death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - a Jackson family is still searching for justice nearly five years after their loved one was killed.

According to police, in 2017, Shervondria Mack and three passengers left Freelon’s Bar around 4 a.m. after celebrating Jackson State University’s homecoming. Mack’s friends had too much to drink that night, so she was the designated driver.

Investigators say that while they were stopped in traffic, Mack got into a fight with the front passenger. According to police, Mack pulled out a gun.

Then, in what was reportedly self defense, the passenger grabbed a knife and stabbed Mack in the neck. The suspect told police that she stabbed Mack because she feared for her life.

Mack’s family disagrees.

Her father retired from JPD in 2004 and says Jackson police officers did not do a thorough job in the investigation.

The Mack family is working with an attorney in hopes of shedding new light on the case.

