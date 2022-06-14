Columbia Sportsplex to hold groundbreaking ceremony Friday

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A groundbreaking ceremony for the Columbia Sportsplex will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m. on R.A. Johnson Drive.

The event will be open to all who would like to attend and celebrate the construction of the sports facility.

The Columbia Sportsplex project’s rough grading and drainage phase is complete. Beacon Construction LLC, of Columbia, won the bid for this work and completed the project on time and within budget at approximately $1.1M.

Columbia is moving forward with the build-out phase of the project. Codaray Construction, of Hattiesburg, won the bid for this work at $7M.

The facility is expected to be complete in time for the start-up of baseball and softball in April of 2023.

The funding for the project comes from a 3% tourism tax approved by city residents in 2018, and the facility was designed by Dungan Engineering P.A., of Columbia.

The Complex will feature six fields accommodating soccer and softball. Two of the fields will be used for jr. high school baseball, and one will be used as a high school field.

