Bus driver moved students to safety after bus catches fire in Jones County

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County bus driver managed to move students to safety after their bus caught on fire in the southwestern part of the county Tuesday morning.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the report of the fire on Phillips Road East at 7:19 a.m.

Sheriff’s department administrator Lance Chancellor said deputies arrived on the scene and were told the driver had evacuated all eight children on the school bus and moved them to safety.

Volunteer units from South Jones Fire & Rescue and Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue made it to the scene and put out the fire that had taken over the bus.

“Great job by school bus driver Ashley Renee McCullough in quickly evacuating the eight students and moving them to safety. Her actions were instrumental in avoiding any injuries to students, and we commend her for her courage and quick thinking,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

“We also thank the volunteer firefighters who responded to this incident,” Berlin added. “Day in and day out, these community heroes respond to help others. Today was another example of their dedication.”

Chancellor said the Jones County School District dispatched a replacement bus to pick up the students.

The sheriff’s department says the bus that burned was extremely damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

