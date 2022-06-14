Win Stuff
Another hot and humid day, but we could see a few showers tomorrow afternoon

Patrick's Monday PM Weather 6/14
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
This evening will be warm with clear skies this evening as temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid as highs soar into the mid 90s with Heat Indices between 104-107°.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy. A few splash-and-dash t-storms will be possible, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 90s with Heat Indices between 104-107°.

This weekend will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

