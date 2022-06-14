Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3 children in Wyoming

Marcelina Potter, 7, Hailey Potter, 6, and Brodie Potter, 4, were forcibly taken by their...
Marcelina Potter, 7, Hailey Potter, 6, and Brodie Potter, 4, were forcibly taken by their non-custodial mother, authorities said.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued after a mother who doesn’t have custody of her three children forcibly took them from their grandmother’s home in Arapahoe, Wyoming, on Monday, authorities said.

The grandmother has custody of the children.

The children are Brodie Potter, a 4-year-old boy, Marcelina Potter, a 7-year-old girl and Hailey Potter, a 6-year-old girl. They are Native Americans with brown eyes and brown hair.

Marcelina weighs 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts. Hailey weighs 70 pounds and was last seen wearing a red Volcom shirt. Brodie weighs 42 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt and red swimming trunks.

The mother is Serena Perea, and she is reported to be with Shelina Blackburn, also known as No Seep. The women are driving a black Ford Focus with no license plate and a back windshield broken out.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued the Amber Alert on behalf of the Wind River Police Department.

Anyone with information should contact the Wind River Police Department at 307-332-3112 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner and through the preliminary autopsy, no signs of...
Woman’s body found on MS-42 in Hattiesburg identified
Fraud Alert generic
Sheriff warns Pine Belt residents to watch their mailboxes
The investigation remains ongoing.
Hattiesburg man shot in altercation on Main Street
Crockrum was sentenced to the maximum penalty on both charges, 40 years in prison day-for-day...
Man sentenced for second-degree murder, kidnapping in Lamar Co.
Elester “Feller” Womack was last seen on or about June 3, 2022.
Missing person in Covington County

Latest News

Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning the Wimbledon finals in 2016.
Serena Williams gets wild-card entry for Wimbledon singles
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials
The COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is expected to be at the center of a...
Congress examines fraud in pandemic aid for small businesses
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden to visit ‘pariah’ Saudi Arabia and Israel next month