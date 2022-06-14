2 people reported missing from Hattiesburg found safe

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people who were reported missing from Hattiesburg this past week have been located safely.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 27-year-old Tevin Cubit and 26-year-old Jerrica Sims, both of Hattiesburg, were found safe Tuesday.

Cubit was reported missing this past Thursday, June 9. He was reported to have been last seen Monday, June 6, around 3 p.m. at 900 Broadway Dr. HPD was told Cubit is known to have medical issues.

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says Cubit was last seen wearing a black tank top, black pants and white tennis shoes. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

On the same day, Sims was reported missing after family members claimed she could have possibly left the city.

The police department said, according to the family, they did not know the exact date Sims left or went missing.

Jerrica Sims, 26, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on June 9, 2022, to Hattiesburg Police. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

