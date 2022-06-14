Win Stuff
06/14 Ryan’s “Feeling Tropical” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Feels like another day in the tropics, without leaving the Pine Belt!
06/14 Ryan's "Feeling Tropical" Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Expect the same as yesterday with more high heat and miserable humidity. Despite these similar conditions, our heat advisory has dropped off for today though you should still limit your exposure. Today’s high will fall a degree to 96, but it won’t really be noticeable as the heat index will linger in the 105 degree range again. That means you should still continue to seek shade whenever possible and keep sucking down that water to stay hydrated. We’ll actually cool one more degree, down to 95, by tomorrow thanks to increasing cloud cover and rain chances. Today’s are at a very generous 10%, but it does go as high as 30% for the next few days. These clouds and cooling showers will bring the high down in the short term, but things dry up again over the weekend and next week looks even hotter.

In fact, thanks to a strengthening upper-level ridge, we may see our first 100 degree day as we officially begin summer next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

