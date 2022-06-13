Win Stuff
Woman’s body found on MS-42 in Hattiesburg identified

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner and through the preliminary autopsy, no signs of foul play were found in Carter’s death.(Source: Gray News | Stock)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of a woman found in Hattiesburg this past Friday has been identified.

The Hattiesburg Police Department has confirmed that the deceased woman discovered in the 5300 block of Highway 42 has been identified as 24-year-old Katlyn Carter.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem and through the preliminary autopsy, no signs of foul play were found in Carter’s death.

No other information is available at this time as no criminal element to the death.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

