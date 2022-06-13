Woman’s body found on MS-42 in Hattiesburg identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of a woman found in Hattiesburg this past Friday has been identified.

The Hattiesburg Police Department has confirmed that the deceased woman discovered in the 5300 block of Highway 42 has been identified as 24-year-old Katlyn Carter.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem and through the preliminary autopsy, no signs of foul play were found in Carter’s death.

No other information is available at this time as no criminal element to the death.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.