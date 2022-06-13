TRAFFIC ALERT: Parts of Main Street closed for power washing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A road closure has been issued in Hattiesburg for maintenance.

According to the City of Hattiesburg, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, crews will close Main Street from Buschman Street to Southern Avenue to power wash the bridge and sidewalks in the area.

The city is advising motorists to make alternate routes during these hours.

