TRAFFIC ALERT: Parts of Main Street closed for power washing in Hattiesburg
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A road closure has been issued in Hattiesburg for maintenance.
According to the City of Hattiesburg, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, crews will close Main Street from Buschman Street to Southern Avenue to power wash the bridge and sidewalks in the area.
The city is advising motorists to make alternate routes during these hours.
