Tips before buying a new car

Potential buyers should be sure to take their time when inspecting a new car.
Potential buyers should be sure to take their time when inspecting a new car.
By Garret Grove
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Buying a car is a big investment.

With down payments and monthly costs to keep in mind, AAA says one tip is to do your research before buying.

Research topics can include looking across the board at different models and looking into different car dealers.

Potential buyers should also be sure to take their time when inspecting a new car.

Marc Kubicki, the general manager at Walt Massey Chevrolet, said the dealer makes all the difference.

“I’d like to tell everyone to come here and buy their vehicle,” said Kubicki. “I understand that they’re going to other places, but going to a reputable dealer that’s going to stand behind the sale, that’s probably the biggest thing.”

Right now, the average price of a new car is around $30,000, according to AAA.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

