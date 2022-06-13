Win Stuff
Second day for Right Field Roost fans

The Right Field Roost at USM's Pete Taylor Park was packed and primed for Sunday's second super regional baseball game.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It was another day at Pete Taylor Park where fans filled the seats, the Right Field Roost and all points in between with black and gold.

The Roost may be limited to 40 parking spots and have a waiting list of 15 years, but there’s nothing quite like the experience of watching a ballgame.

One Golden Eagle fan says he’s been a member of the Roost environment since 1993.

“So, we’ve been coming out here a long time,” Charles Cullefer said. “Doing a lot of cooking, a lot of partying, as you can see. It’s a tremendous asset to this community.

“Everyone has a good time There’s a lot of camaraderie out here. You get off work late, you didn’t bring anything to cook, so you eat off your next door neighbor, and they’ll do the same thing as you some day.”.

Some Roost fans even say its not a ballgame without food on the grill.

“I tried to bring the food and let someone else cook it so I can watch the game,” Rick Speed said. “Jambalaya is just as easy to cook for 100 as it is to cook for 25, so its just better to do the big pot.”

With good food and a great baseball tradition, Danny Dossett says the Right Field atmosphere is something everyone needs to experience.

“We have hot dogs and hamburgers and brownies and cookies for dessert and all kinds of chips and look at this atmosphere to be in the Pete,” Dossett said. “It’s awesome. It’s awesome to meet all my friends and cheer on the Golden Eagles (Sunday).”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

