Remembering Medgar Evers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On this day back in 1963, civil rights leader Medgar Evers was assassinated in the driveway of his Jackson home.

Medgar Evers was the first field secretary for the NAACP in Mississippi, and he dedicated his life to fighting for justice and equality for all until his untimely death.

He was killed at the age of 37 by Byron De La Beckwith. Now 59 years later, his life and legacy are still being celebrated.

In fact, on Sunday, those who love and admire this amazing man, father, friend, and family member came together to honor this civil rights leader for his sacrifice and service.

“His impact has been tremendous,” said Carolyn Evers Cockrell, Medgar Evers’ niece. “He made the ultimate sacrifice. He gave his life.”

A wreath was also laid this weekend as part of this special homecoming celebration.

