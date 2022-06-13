Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Naked man tased, arrested at gas station

West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies tased and arrested a fully naked man who they say defecated inside a gas station.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERWINVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies tased and arrested a fully naked man who they say defecated inside a West Baton Rouge Parish gas station Sunday night, June 12.

The man is also accused of trying to attack a customer and a cashier while inside the store. Deputies tased the man in his chest and groin as they worked to get him into handcuffs, police records show.

Joel Pennington
Joel Pennington(West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Joel Shane Pennington, 50, of Gonzales, was charged with a felony count of obscenity, as well as resisting an officer, three counts of simple assault, and simple criminal damage to property, said WBR Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Major Zach Simmers.

Witnesses said Pennington jumped out of a vehicle that was parked in front of the Tiger Trax store on US 190 in Erwinville just before midnight Sunday and then ran into the store.

The two people inside the store were able to force Pennington outside of the store and lock the doors.

Deputies said they tased the naked man after he refused their commands to stay still. As he was being led away to a patrol car, deputies added Pennington “was able to pull one of the probes, which was in his groin area, out and began jumping and landing full force onto his hindquarters, despite our efforts to prevent this self-harm.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner and through the preliminary autopsy, no signs of...
Woman’s body found on MS-42 in Hattiesburg identified
Mississippi Made gets its day in the sun.
“Mississippi Made” draws statewide attention
Deputies with the Forrest County Sheriff's Office, as well Petal Police Department and...
All 4 juvenile escapees back in custody
The investigation remains ongoing.
Hattiesburg man shot in altercation on Main Street
Elester “Feller” Womack was last seen on or about June 3, 2022.
Missing person in Covington County

Latest News

The Mississippi Legislative Budget Office recently released the latest revenue report for...
Mississippi surpassing projected revenue collection amount by more than $1B
Mississippi surpassing projected revenue collection amount by more than $1B
Revenue collections up more than $173M in May
A crime scene
Forrest County Sheriff reports stolen utility trailer and side-by-side
Fraud Alert generic
Sheriff warns Pine Belt residents to watch their mailboxes
The Hattiesburg Public School District is hosting a Community Day in partnership with local law...
Hattiesburg public schools community day