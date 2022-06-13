Naked man tased, arrested at gas station

ERWINVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies tased and arrested a fully naked man who they say defecated inside a West Baton Rouge Parish gas station Sunday night, June 12.

The man is also accused of trying to attack a customer and a cashier while inside the store. Deputies tased the man in his chest and groin as they worked to get him into handcuffs, police records show.

Joel Pennington (West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Joel Shane Pennington, 50, of Gonzales, was charged with a felony count of obscenity, as well as resisting an officer, three counts of simple assault, and simple criminal damage to property, said WBR Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Major Zach Simmers.

Witnesses said Pennington jumped out of a vehicle that was parked in front of the Tiger Trax store on US 190 in Erwinville just before midnight Sunday and then ran into the store.

The two people inside the store were able to force Pennington outside of the store and lock the doors.

Deputies said they tased the naked man after he refused their commands to stay still. As he was being led away to a patrol car, deputies added Pennington “was able to pull one of the probes, which was in his groin area, out and began jumping and landing full force onto his hindquarters, despite our efforts to prevent this self-harm.”

