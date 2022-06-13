‘Move & Eat 2 Live’ free health summer program

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - College students from across the state of Mississippi are coming together to provide a training program to help the Pine Belt community reach their health goals for summer.

This “Move & Eat 2 Live” group-based program was developed by a registered dietitian and is part of an education experience for students in the INBRE (Idea Network of Biomedical Research Excellence) Outreach Scholar organization.

“These students also get to do outreach with the community,” said Jennifer Lemacks, Southern Miss Associate Professor and Associate Dean for research in the College of Nursing and Health Professions. “So, one of the outreach activities that they are doing this summer is to actually implement a nutrition and physical activity program with community members.”

Lemacks said with the health program located at both the Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg and Fitness Depot in Ellisville, this a way for community members to get a health program right in their backyard.

“Not only do the community members get to learn and get support to improve their nutrition and physical activity behaviors to achieve their health goals, the students also get to learn how to not just deliver this programming but how to communicate and experience and interacting with real people to achieve their health goals,” said Lemacks.

The program is grant-funded and therefore free for participants.

“These health issues, you know, have great cost for all of us, and you know, Mississippi is infamous for having the worst health outcomes across the nation, and so this is a way for the university to actually give back provide a rich training experience for our students but also contribute toward the solution to address Mississippi’s priority health issues,” said Lemacks.

Anyone 18 years and older can sign up for ‘Move & Eat 2 Live’ by clicking the registration link.

The health sessions will start Tuesday June 14 and will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m., with the end date on July 21st.

