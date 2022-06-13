More 90-degree days, 70-degree nights ahead

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

It is going to be a humid Sunday night in the Pine Belt, with lows in the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies.

For Monday, look for the hot conditions to continue with only a 20 percent chance of a shower or in the afternoon and early evening. Highs are expected to be in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

Sunny skies are expected on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

More of the same is forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures are expected in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

Things begin to warm up Friday into the weekend, with highs in the upper-90s and lows in the lower-to-mid 70s. No rain is expected at this time.

