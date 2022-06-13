Missing person in Covington County
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A local Covington County man has been missing for over a week.
According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Elester “Feller” Womack was last seen on or about Friday, June 3. Womack is a 61-year-old, African-American male. He is approximately 5′7″ tall and 178lbs.
Anyone with any information about Womack’s whereabouts should contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281.
