Missing person in Covington County

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A local Covington County man has been missing for over a week.

According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Elester “Feller” Womack was last seen on or about Friday, June 3. Womack is a 61-year-old, African-American male. He is approximately 5′7″ tall and 178lbs.

Anyone with any information about Womack’s whereabouts should contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281.

"MISSING PERSON" Covington County Sheriff's Office is asking the publics help in locating Elester Womack aka as Ferrell.... Posted by Covington County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 13, 2022

