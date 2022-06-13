Win Stuff
Missing person in Covington County

Elester “Feller” Womack was last seen on or about June 3, 2022.
Elester “Feller” Womack was last seen on or about June 3, 2022.(Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A local Covington County man has been missing for over a week.

According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Elester “Feller” Womack was last seen on or about Friday, June 3. Womack is a 61-year-old, African-American male. He is approximately 5′7″ tall and 178lbs.

Anyone with any information about Womack’s whereabouts should contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281.

"MISSING PERSON" Covington County Sheriff's Office is asking the publics help in locating Elester Womack aka as Ferrell....

Posted by Covington County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 13, 2022

