Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Man faces drug possession charges in Perry Co.

Juan Montoya Munoz, 25.
Juan Montoya Munoz, 25.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop on Highways 98 and 29 around the weekend led to the seizure of illegal narcotics.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop Friday night on Highway 98 and 29. After further investigation, the deputy seized what was believed to be more than 7 grams of heroin. He also seized more than 300 grams of marijuana edibles.

The PCSO said Juan Montoya Munoz, 25, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with Intent and felony possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

More than 300 grams of marijuana edibles and 7 grams of heroin were allegedly seized after a...
More than 300 grams of marijuana edibles and 7 grams of heroin were allegedly seized after a Friday night traffic stop.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Made gets its day in the sun.
“Mississippi Made” draws statewide attention
Deputies with the Forrest County Sheriff's Office, as well Petal Police Department and...
All 4 juvenile escapees back in custody
The "Rolling Glory 3" ride departs Hellfighters USA in Laurel for Alabama Saturday.
‘Rolling Glory 3′ ride for fallen heroes leaves Laurel for Alabama
Brandon Rock, 18, was booked Friday (June 10) on single counts of manslaughter and illegally...
First suspect arrested in killing of grandmother at Morris Jeff High graduation
Southern Miss baseball
Ole Miss beats USM to win Hattiesburg super regional, earn College World Series berth

Latest News

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner and through the preliminary autopsy, no signs of...
Woman’s body found on MS-42 in Hattiesburg identified
Hattiesburg Clinic members Nathan Darby, MD, Jeremy Wells, MD, and Mike Williamson, PT, DPT,...
Hattiesburg Clinic members awarded 2022 Sports Medicine Persons of the Year
Elester “Feller” Womack was last seen on or about June 3, 2022.
Missing person in Covington County
.
Motivational Moments - June 12, 2022