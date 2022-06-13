Man faces drug possession charges in Perry Co.
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop on Highways 98 and 29 around the weekend led to the seizure of illegal narcotics.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop Friday night on Highway 98 and 29. After further investigation, the deputy seized what was believed to be more than 7 grams of heroin. He also seized more than 300 grams of marijuana edibles.
The PCSO said Juan Montoya Munoz, 25, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with Intent and felony possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.