Laurel residents getting ready for tax vote

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel residents will have a chance to vote on a new “tourism tax” law on Tuesday.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said funding from the tax will help the city and its residents.

“To add a tax to hotel rooms, Airbnbs and bed and breakfasts to fund our tourism efforts inside the city,” said Magee. “Well, because tourism helps fund streets, tourism helps fund recreation, tourism helps fund different things in the City of Laurel.”

Some local residents, like Eurma Throtter, said they support the new tax.

“I’m going to vote ‘yes’ on the tax,” said Throtter. “I think it will be great for our city, it will uplift the tourism.”

Magee said the best thing about this tax is that it does not raise taxes on Laurel residents.

“If you live in the City of Laurel, unless you’re doing something else… you wouldn’t be using the hotel room if you live in the City of Laurel,” said Magee. “It would be paid for by visitors and people coming from outside of the city.”

He also said the tax would not cost visitors a lot of money.

“So, it is not a tax on citizens of the city,” said Magee. “It’s a tax on people coming into the city to use our hotels, and it’s only on hotels… three percent, $100, you pay $103.”

The polls in Laurel will open tomorrow morning, June 14, from 7am until 7pm.

