Lamar County School District attempting to combat rising gas prices

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - School district budgets are being realigned to help combat rising fuel prices.

According to American Automobile Association (AAA), Mississippi’s average cost of a gallon of diesel fuel is $5.36 as of today.

When schools rely on diesel buses to transport kids and diesel trucks to bring in cafeteria food, changes are a necessity.

“As far as diesel buses as a primary (transportation vehicle), we’re also looking into gasoline buses and then looking at doing some grants for electric buses,” said Lamar County Superintendent Steven Hampton. “So, we’re looking at trying to diversify our fleet so that we can be more proactive when it comes to increasing fuel costs.”

Currently, the school district is reworking the 2023 budget to account for the bump in fuel costs.

