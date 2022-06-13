June has ushered in cataract awareness

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - June is Cataract Awareness Month” and one local optometrist says cataracts can start to affect your vision as early as 40 years old.

Dr. Ben Pace from the Hattiesburg Eye Clinic says there are factors that can play a role in decreasing vision such as smoking, sun exposure, nutrition and even genetics.

“For cataracts its usually a slow, gradual change, a cloudiness that slows over time,” Pace said. “Almost to the point where you don’t even realize it’s happening.

“Multiple people who have cataract surgery, when their first eye is done, they don’t realize the color difference they lost because of the cloudiness,” Pace said. “It’s almost like wearing a natural pair of sunglasses from having it.”

According to Pace, cataract surgery is the only way to correct your vison, however a catalyst laser also can help break the cataract up into smaller pieces, making the surgery and recovery easier on the patient.

