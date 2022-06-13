This evening will be warm with clear skies this evening as temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

The heat and humidity will continue for the next Several Days.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid as highs soar into the mid 90s with Heat Indices between 104-107°.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 90s with Heat Indices between 104-107°.

This weekend will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

