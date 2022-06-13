Hattiesburg public schools community day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Officers with the Hattiesburg Public School District will hold a “Community Day” to build trust with students and families in the district.

The Community Day will be held at Robertson Place apartments, located at 201 Katie Avenue, on Wednesday, June 13, from 4pm to 7pm. Guests will enjoy bounce houses, games, music and free food.

School District Police Chief Latosha Myers said this event is a great way for the parents and children to get to know the officers.

“Its important for our children to know that police are there for help,” said Myers. “We’re there to protect and to serve and to also provide a sense of security for our children, o let them know that we are not only an enforcement of the law but also a resource for help when they need it.”

Myers said its a family event, and she wants everyone to come out, kids, parents, and grandparents.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.