Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Hattiesburg public schools community day

The school districts police officers will bring the community together
The Hattiesburg Public School District is hosting a Community Day in partnership with local law enforcement to build trust within the local communities.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Officers with the Hattiesburg Public School District will hold a “Community Day” to build trust with students and families in the district.

The Community Day will be held at Robertson Place apartments, located at 201 Katie Avenue, on Wednesday, June 13, from 4pm to 7pm. Guests will enjoy bounce houses, games, music and free food.

School District Police Chief Latosha Myers said this event is a great way for the parents and children to get to know the officers.

“Its important for our children to know that police are there for help,” said Myers. “We’re there to protect and to serve and to also provide a sense of security for our children, o let them know that we are not only an enforcement of the law but also a resource for help when they need it.”

Myers said its a family event, and she wants everyone to come out, kids, parents, and grandparents.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner and through the preliminary autopsy, no signs of...
Woman’s body found on MS-42 in Hattiesburg identified
Mississippi Made gets its day in the sun.
“Mississippi Made” draws statewide attention
Deputies with the Forrest County Sheriff's Office, as well Petal Police Department and...
All 4 juvenile escapees back in custody
Crime generic
Hattiesburg man shot in altercation on Main Street
Elester “Feller” Womack was last seen on or about June 3, 2022.
Missing person in Covington County

Latest News

Potential buyers should be sure to take their time when inspecting a new car.
Tips before buying a new car
The City of Laurel is holding an election on Tuesday, June 14 to vote on a new "tourism tax"...
Laurel residents getting ready for tax vote
Competing on the national stage and winning Olympic medals is just what a couple of Coast...
Coast Special Olympians bring home medals from USA games
Free health program
‘Move & Eat 2 Live’ free health summer program