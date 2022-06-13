Hattiesburg man shot in altercation on Main Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was shot in the leg after an alleged domestic altercation.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the shooting occurred around 3:25pm on Monday, June 13 in the 800 block of Main Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, a woman and man were involved in an alleged domestic altercation that had resulted in the man being shot in the leg.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

The woman was taken into custody at the scene and charges are pending at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

