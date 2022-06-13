Win Stuff
Hattiesburg man shot in altercation on Main Street

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was shot in the leg after an alleged domestic altercation.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the shooting occurred around 3:25pm on Monday, June 13 in the 800 block of Main Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, a woman and man were involved in an alleged domestic altercation that had resulted in the man being shot in the leg.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

The woman was taken into custody at the scene and charges are pending at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

